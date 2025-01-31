Is Brandon Ingram Playing vs Celtics? Pelicans Release Full Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans later today as they look to get things fully back on track. Boston won their last game against the Chicago Bulls and will now look to make it two games in a row.
Heading into this game, the Pelicans will be without a key forward. Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for this contest as he is still recovering from an injury.
Boston will play against New Orleans again without one of their more crucial players. The Pelicans played a very contested against the Celtics a few weeks ago, with Boston coming away with the win in the last few seconds.
New Orleans has been hit hard with injuries this season and it has seen them fall well down in the standings. But this group is a scrappy bunch and the Celtics can't take them lightly.
More Celtics: Trade Idea Has Celtics Land Former Guard Before Deadline
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Be Without Multiple Critical Players vs Pelicans
The Celtics have lacked focus in recent weeks and it has seen them drop some games that they had no business losing. This tends to happen with title-winning teams as the regular season can become a little boring with the focus solely on the postseason.
But for the Celtics to position themselves the best that they can, they will need to regroup and get back on track. Boston is 6-4 over their past 10 games and will look to improve on that fact here.
Entering this game, Boston holds a record of 33-15 on the season. They are currently six games back of first place and only one game ahead of the New York Knicks for third.
New Orleans still has a few other star players to work with and they could potentially give the Celtics some fits. After this game with the Pelicans, Boston will take on the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, giving them a chance to establish some extra dominance in the Eastern Conference.
More Celtics news:
Trade Proposal Sends West Guard to Celtics for Key Rotation Help
Former Star Celtics Guard Under Investigation for Illegal Sports Gambling
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Selected as East Reserve For NBA All-Star Game
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Case For Payton Pritchard to Win Prestigious Season Award
For more news and rumors, make sure to head over to Celtics on SI