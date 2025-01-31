Is Dejounte Murray Playing? Final Celtics vs Pelicans Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a crucial road game, with their eyes set on maintaining their grip on the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, the Celtics sit just one game ahead of the New York Knicks, who are nipping at their heels for second place. With the playoff race tightening, the Celtics can’t afford to take any game lightly, especially with their ongoing struggles with consistency throughout the season.
Every win counts at this point, and the team knows the importance of staying sharp against an undermanned Pelicans squad.
The Celtics come into the matchup with a relatively healthy roster, which should give them an advantage over the injury-riddled Pelicans. All five starters—Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis—are expected to suit up, giving Boston a strong and deep lineup.
If the Celtics can avoid the lapses in focus that have plagued them at times this season, they should be well-positioned to secure a win in New Orleans.
On the other hand, the Pelicans’ situation is far less optimistic.
Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 12-36 record, New Orleans has been devastated by injuries all season. Key players like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray have missed significant time, leaving the team struggling to find consistency.
Williamson, in particular, has been a massive loss, and his absence has been felt throughout the roster.
Despite the team's challenges, there is a glimmer of hope for New Orleans with Dejounte Murray listed as probable for the game. Murray, who is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists per game, has been dealing with a right elbow and index finger injury, but his return could provide a much-needed spark for the Pelicans.
However, Murray was upgraded to available and will play in this game.
If Murray can play alongside Williamson, the Pelicans may have a better chance to compete, though it’s unclear if they’ll have enough firepower to truly challenge the Celtics.
Adding to the Pelicans’ woes, several other key players, including Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, and Jordan Hawkins, have all been ruled out, further depleting the team’s chances of success.
For the Celtics, this presents an opportunity to capitalize on a weakened opponent and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the standings. With so much at stake, expect Boston to treat this game as a must-win.
