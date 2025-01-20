Is Draymond Green Playing? Full Celtics vs Warriors Injury Report Released
The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but they’ll be missing one of their key players, Draymond Green. Green has been ruled out of the game due to a left calf strain, which he first injured during the Warriors' matchup with the Sacramento Kings on January 16.
This marks the third consecutive game Green will miss due to the injury. His absence is significant, as the Warriors rely heavily on Green's defensive presence, leadership, and ability to facilitate their offense.
Known for his versatility, Green plays a pivotal role in anchoring Golden State's defense. Without him, the Warriors lose one of their best defenders, which could be problematic against a team like the Celtics, who have one of the most potent offenses in the league.
In addition to Green, the Warriors will be missing several other key players. Kyle Anderson is out with a left gluteal injury, while Jonathan Kuminga is sidelined due to a right ankle sprain.
Rookie Brandon Podziemski is also unavailable due to right abdominal injury management. These absences further deplete an already thin Warriors roster, leaving head coach Steve Kerr with fewer options to rotate in and out during the game.
The Warriors' injuries will place even more pressure on their star players, particularly Stephen Curry. He will need to step up offensively to carry the team, especially in a matchup against the fully healthy Celtics.
For the Celtics, this is an opportunity to capitalize on the Warriors' shorthanded lineup. Boston’s stars—Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis—are all available and ready to lead the charge.
With a healthy roster, the Celtics are one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA. They will look to exploit Golden State’s defensive gaps, especially without Green to help protect the paint.
The Warriors have a history of stepping up in big moments, but the loss of Green and other key players could be too much to overcome. The Celtics are likely to take advantage of the Warriors’ lack of depth and edge in defense.
Overall, the game will be a test of the Warriors’ resilience. While they still have their star power, facing a healthy Celtics team could prove challenging without the full complement of players available.
Fans can expect a competitive game, but the Celtics' strength and depth likely give them the upper hand in this matchup.
Green is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on the season.
