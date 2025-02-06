Is Jrue Holiday Playing vs Mavericks? Celtics Release Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for an exciting rematch against the Dallas Mavericks, a game that brings extra weight as a repeat of last season’s NBA Finals.
The Celtics, currently sitting at 36-15 and in second place in the Eastern Conference, are riding high on a four-game win streak. Their most recent victory came in a statement win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the best team in the East.
With this impressive performance, the Celtics could be offering a glimpse of what an Eastern Conference Finals matchup might look like.
Boston has shown consistency and promising play, and now they face the Mavericks, who have made headlines by trading their star, Luka Dončić, for Anthony Davis.
The move has caught the attention of the entire league, and the Celtics may be looking to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Dallas by securing a big win. With both teams coming into this game with a lot of momentum, it promises to be an intense matchup.
One key factor for the Celtics, however, is the health of Jrue Holiday.
The veteran guard has been a vital part of Boston's success this season, contributing 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He’s been a steady presence in the backcourt, offering defense, playmaking, and scoring.
Holiday was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game due to a right shoulder impingement, and his status could have a significant impact on the team. He will be out for this game.
With Holiday unavailable, Payton Pritchard could be called upon to step into the starting lineup. Pritchard has demonstrated his ability to excel when given the opportunity this season, filling in admirably during stretches when the regular starters were sidelined.
His scoring ability and playmaking could help mitigate the loss of Holiday, but it would still be a significant adjustment for Boston, particularly when facing a team like Dallas that could be even more dangerous with the addition of Davis.
Overall, the Celtics are in an excellent position, but if they are without Holiday, they’ll need to rely on their depth and the leadership of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the squad to continue their strong play.
A victory against Dallas would further solidify Boston’s place among the NBA’s elite teams, providing even more momentum as the season heads toward the playoffs.
