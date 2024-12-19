Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing? Full Injury Report For Celtics vs Bulls Revealed
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Chicago Bulls tonight in their first game since last Sunday. Boston was off due to the NBA Cup schedule but will be getting back into the mix of things against Chicago.
This is the first of two consequtive meetings between these two teams, with tonight's game being played at the TD Garden. The two sides then meet up at the United Center on Saturday evening for a rematch.
Heading into this game, the Celtics had a few players listed on the injury report. The biggest name was star center Kristaps Porzingis who was listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion.
Porzingis will be playing in this game. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed optimism that his star big man could suit up before the game and it has been announced as such.
In addition, Boston had listed big man Xavier Tillman and center Sam Hauser as questionable as well. Tillman has been battling a non-Covid illness while Hauser has had some lower back spasms.
Boston has looked like one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season, picking things back up from where they left it last year. The Celtics hold a record of 21-5 entering this game against the Bulls so they should have no issues in this game.
Chicago is currently 12-15, giving Boston a clear advantage in terms of this matchup. But the Celtics can't overlook the Bulls and will need to stay focused on the task at hand.
With any extended break, it is fair to question if a team can keep things rolling. But the Celtics are a tight unit who play for each other, giving them no doubts heading into this contest.
If Boston puts together a strong game plan, they should be able to come away with the win. Chicago does have a few strong players on the roster, most notably star guard Zach LaVine.
Keeping LaVine in check will be massive for the Celtics if they want to come away with the win tonight. It should be a good game and will be a nice challenge for Boston to kick off the post-NBA Cup schedule.
