Is Kyle Kuzma Playing? Full Injury Report For Celtics vs Wizards
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Washington Wizards later today and will look to keep their winning ways going strong. Boston has started the NBA season with a record of 20-5 and they look very much like the defending champions.
The Celtics have dominated on the floor to start the year and they have picked up exactly where they left things off last season. Boston currently remains the favorite to win the championship again but it is a long way to the postseason.
As they face off against the Wizards today, Washington will be down a key player. Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for this contest and it will likely make life even tougher on the lowly Wizards.
In addition to Kuzma, Washington will be without a few others as well. Forward Saddiq Bey is out, guard Malcolm Brogdon is out, forward Kyshawn George is out, and forward Corey Kispert is out.
As for Boston, they will be without center Al Horford for this game as he gets some rest. Horford has been a crucial piece to Boston so the team is allowing him to sit out this game to make sure he is fresh going forward.
Washington holds a record of 3-20 entering this game and they look like the worst team in the entire NBA. For the Wizards to have any hope in this contest, they are going to need their guys to heavily step up.
Kuzma has been one of the better players for Washington in recent years and is a crucial piece to their offensive attack. On the year, Kuzma has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Boston will need to not overlook the Wizards due to their injuries and poor play this season. On any given night, a team can steal a game so the Celtics will need to be extra careful against an undermanned squad.
The Celtics normally treat every game the same way so it's unlikely that they will overlook the Wizards in this contest. After this bout with Washington, the Celtics welcome the Chicago Bulls to town before playing a second consecutive game with Chicago on the road.
