Isiah Thomas Gets Brutally Honest About Decision to Not Appear in New Celtics Documentary
The Boston Celtics have a lot of history in the NBA. Quite frankly, they are one of the NBA's flagship organizations that have some of the best players in the history of the league.
Celtics City is trying to do a good job of covering all of that history. It is the new documentary series on HBO that was produced by Bill Simmons.
It's going to be a comprehensive look at the Celtics and everything they have done over the years. That means that they have tried to get everyone who can help tell that history to appear in the documentary.
Not everyone wanted to be involved in this project, though. Notably, Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas is noticeably absent from the documentary.
Thomas was asked why he won't be in the project. He gave a pretty simple answer.
"I decided not to do the Boston documentary because of what Jordan and The Last Dance did. They totally set me up and blindsided me. Wasn't going to get fooled twice. So, I just decided not to participate in the documentary and be able to talk about it. But I wasn't going to film and just sit there and be set up, and potentially be set up again like I was set up in The Last Dance."
Thomas won't be talking about the Celtics, despite his Pistons teams being a big part of the Celtics' history, especially in 1980s.
Thomas is afraid of looking bad, which he thinks he did when The Last Dance came out. He is afraid that he won't be perceived fairly.
He has every right to not be in the documentary for whatever reason that he wants to use. It is interesting that he seems afraid that it would do damage to his legacy, which he seems to want to protect above everything else.
Celtics City is a nine-part documentary that is releasing episodes weekly on HBO and on Max.
In his career, Thomas averaged 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in his illustrious career.
