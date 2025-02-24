Jalen Brunson Offers Honest Assessment Following Celtics Blowout Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics took on the New York Knicks on Sunday and completely dismantled them. For the third time this season, Boston easily handled the Knicks and sent a message to the Eastern Conference.
The final score was 118-105 but the score was closer than how the game actually went. Boston dominated throughout the contest and made life very tough on the Knicks.
After the game, Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson offered a blunt assessment of his team's performance. Brunson discussed how he needs to be more of a leader so these types of games don't continue to occur.
"I think there's always going be a lot of times where there's a lot of voices... It's a matter of when and where... I think for me, it's just knowing when to say something. Making sure I'm saying it early and often. I've gotta be better at that aspect... It falls on my shoulders and I'm ok with that. I gotta be ready to step up and lead and be better."
Brunson scored 22 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out four assists, and got one steal in the game. It was a quieter night for the Knicks star but the Celtics defense made life very tough on him throughout the contest.
The Celtics showed once again that they should be the favorites in the East this season. Not only has Boston dominated against the Knicks but they have also looked very strong against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers as well.
Boston is the current reigning NBA champions so they will be looking to repeat. This team is a tightly-knitted group and they have a lot of talent across the board.
It will be tough for any opposing side to beat them four times in a playoff series and if the regular season is any indication, Boston could easily repeat. Only time will tell what happens but it seems that the Celtics should be very confident as we get closer to the playoffs starting.
