Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Both Land on Injury Report For Celtics vs Heat
The Boston Celtics could be without both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for their matchup with the Miami Heat. Both players are listed as questionable for this game.
Brown is questionable with a non-covid illness and missed the Celtics game on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tatum is questionable with right patella tendinopathy after playing on Sunday.
The two stars are among multiple players who could end up missing the game.
Point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as out with left knee tendinopathy. Center Al Horford is also listed as out due to a left big toe sprain.
Center Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out due to left PTT return from injury management. Guard Derrick White is listed as questionable with a right foot sprain.
Boston is likely to be shorthanded tonight against the Heat and they may elect to hold both stars out for caution. The Celtics have already established themselves as one of the better teams in the entire league so a December game against the Heat won't determine much for them.
Injuries can fully derail a team's season so Boston could be careful with their star players. Brown has already missed a few games this year due to injury and the last thing the Celtics need is for Tatum to be forced to miss time.
With all these players out, the Celtics role players will need to step up. This will be the players' time to shine and show what they can do.
Big man Neemias Queta could see an increased role in this game and he has been trying to stay ready. Queta is in a logjam in the frontcourt but has given Boston solid minutes whenever on the floor.
“I’m pretty sure last year we had a lot of things together that we could hopefully -- we got so many different ways,” Queta said. “We can play double bigs as well sometimes. There’s always room for just everybody getting in. So we come in every day ready to go.”
Playing against the Heat won't be easy as Miami tends to be one of the more physical teams in the NBA. But Boston has faith in their guys, whether the stars are out on the floor or not.
