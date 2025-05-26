Jaylen Brown Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Celtics Playoff Elimination
For the first time in four seasons, the Boston Celtics are in a position they have not been in: watching from their couches with the Eastern Conference Finals on display.
The Celtics had appeared in three consecutive Eastern Conference finals, while appearing in the NBA Finals in two of the past three seasons. However, that won’t be the case this season as the Celtics were eliminated in the second round by the New York Knicks. It was a series that not many thought would pan out that way, including star guard Jaylen Brown.
The abrupt elimination has been hard on Brown, and he did not mince any words in a recent exclusive interview with Noa Dalzell of Celtics CLNS.
Brown says he is still processing the loss.
“Right now, I’m decompressing emotionally,” he said. “And then in a week or so, I pick up the pieces. I see what the direction is for myself, my health, and the organization. And, whatever the outcome is, I’m excited.”
All season long, the Celtics were favored to repeat as champions, and they proved that to be the case throughout the regular season. Boston finished as the No. 2 seed in the East, and entering the playoffs, they were still favorites or at least at the top to raise the Larry O’Brein trophy.
After their first-round win, the Celtics seemed destined for at least a conference finals appearance; however, the Knicks had other plans. Boston let not one but two games slip away in front of their home fans as they led Games 1 and 2 by 20 points but saw it dissipate.
Brown entered the playoffs with a knee issue. While he played through it and played well, it was clear that he was hampered. The former Finals MVP averaged 22.1 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in 11 games and 36.5 minutes of action.
The Celtics' future now seems uncertain. There is a chance they could look like a different team, and whether Brown will be a part of that is unclear as the offseason approaches.
