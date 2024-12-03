Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Major Award, Strengthening MVP Bid
Fresh off his second Olympic gold medal and his first NBA title, five-time Boston Celtics All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum is in the midst of his best season yet.
The NBA at large has apparently taken notice.
The 6-foot-8 Duke product was named the league's Eastern Conference Player of the Month, covering games played in October (since the season starts late into October) and November, the league has announced. All-NBA Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was honored as the Western Conference Player of the Month.
The 26-year-old superstar vanquished a murderer's row of excellent players in netting the accolade. He bested two-time league MVP Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, All-NBA Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, All-NBA Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam, and Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner, plus New York Knicks All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Across his first 19 games for the Celtics during the period honored (the team went 16-3 in October and November, and is now 17-4 in the East), Tatum's 28.7 points, 8.5 boards, and 5.8 assists a night paced Boston's star-studded squad. Three of Tatum's fellow starters have been All-Stars, and at least Jaylen Brown and potentially Jrue Holiday could reach that lofty status again this year (Kristaps Porzingis is the other starter to earn that distinction, but he's likelybeen too banged-up to make the All-Star cut).
Adding further fuel to the fire, Tatum's scoring has also been remarkably efficient. In those 19 bouts, he was connecting on a .461/.378/.795 slash line.
Tatum has emerged as a major early contender for league MVP honors.
All-NBA Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, appears to be the favorite to claim the award for a fourth time in the last five seasons, even as his Nuggets struggle to stay in the play-in picture in a crowded Western Conference race.
