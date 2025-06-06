Jayson Tatum Injury Has One Major Bright Spot For Celtics
The Boston Celtics will be without their best player for most, if not all, of next season. Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles in Game 4 of the second round against the Knicks was the worst thing that could have happened.
Now the Celtics are facing a summer of incredible uncertainty. They will be shedding salary and will likely try to trade at least one of Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday, or both.
While this injury removes any possible chance of them being a title contender next season, that doesn't mean that there isn't anything good that can come out of this injury.
Young players getting playing time is the silver lining of Jayson Tatum's injury for the Boston Celtics
While Boston would much rather have their best player playing in his prime next season, there is still something good that could come from this injury next season.
With Tatum out of the lineup, the Celtics will be forced to play younger players more minutes. That means that players such as Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh will get more minutes.
Scheierman is likely to get more minutes next season anyway, with the trades that Boston is likely to make. He showed some potential as a strong offensive player at different points in the season.
There's a chance that the Celtics end up trading away Sam Hauser as well. That would mean that Scheierman would have a shot to either start or play significant minutes as a backup forward.
Walsh has an opportunity to get some backup minutes next season, as well. He is someone whom the Celtics can get a better look at next year without the pressure of chasing a title.
Boston is going to have a lot of chances to evaluate some players who didn't get a lot of playing time this past season. Even if they don't win a championship next season, they have a shot to set themselves up for future runs at the title.
The Celtics still will miss Tatum. Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game this season.
Celtics Star's Future Was in Question Long Before Jayson Tatum’s Injury
