Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings About Celtics Sale
The Boston Celtics have had a lot of distractions late in the season. Despite trying to make a late run at the top spot in the East, they have some things off the court to deal with.
Kristaps Porzingis' health has been one of those things. He recently came back from a mysterious illness. Despite the fact that he is back int he lineup, he still isn't feeling his best.
The Celtics also just found a new owner. They have finally been sold to someone new after being on the market since they won the NBA championship in June.
While the sale will take a while to finalize, the Celtics will still have a lot of work to do while it does. A lot of tough decisions will have to be made once it's done.
Jayson Tatum is the team's best player. The organization has to make sure that he stays happy so that they keep him for as long as possible.
Tatum offered his thoughts on Wyc Grousbeck selling the team to Bill Chisholm.
“I talked to Wyc a few times,” Tatum explained. “He’s still going to be around and he’s kind of keeping me updated and saying whoever it is, the next group will be great for the organization. I told Wyc, I trust him, whatever is next. I have no doubt about how smooth things will continue to run.”
Tatum seems to trust Grousbeck's judgment on selling the team to Chisholm. If Grousbeck thinks that Chisholm will do the right things for the organization, Tatum will trust his word on that.
Boston is going to still be a successful organization, even with a new owner. They have decades of history that show that will be the case.
As long as they have Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster, they will continue to be a really good team. Those two players are the cornerstone of the franchise and will be the guys who lead the franchise for the next decade, maybe more.
