Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings on Rising Stars Joining All-Star Game
NBA All-Star weekend has come and gone, and there were a ton of mixed emotions when it comes to the new format.
Some were big fans of it, and others did not like it at all. A ton of people on social media weren't shy about expressing their distaste for the new format.
This year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver decided to mix things up a bit. For the 2025 game, the 24 All-Stars were drafted into three teams of eight players each by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. Team Candace, who was the Rising Stars Challenge winner from Friday, joined the three other All-Star teams on Sunday night to play a mini single-elimination tournament.
Many were critical and had mixed emotions about the format of allowing the young stars to play on Sunday, including Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum.
Tatum told Joe Vardon of The Athletic that he had mixed emotions about allowing Rising Stars a shot at the NBA All-Stars on Sunday night.
“I got mixed emotions or feelings, I guess, about the Rising Stars part,” Tatum said. “Obviously happy for those guys. But there is something to be said, it’s kind of a big deal to be an All-Star and play Sunday night, which a lot of guys — some guys get snubbed and other guys have to work really, really hard to make the All-Star Game."
Tatum wasn't the only one who was vocal about it. Warriors star forward Draymond Green didn't mix any word about the young guys playing on Sunday.
"I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star weekend," Green said, while speaking on the TNT desk. "And because ratings are down, because the game's bad, we're bringing in Rising Stars? That's not a fix.
"I never played in the Rising Stars game. My first two years, I didn't touch that game. And these guys get to touch the All-Star floor? On Sunday night?"
Silver and the NBA tried to spice things up this past weekend, and according to the fans, it did not work.
The NBA has been toying with the All-Star Game for the past few years, and it seems it has gone completely sideways.
There was less basketball and more sideshows, especially on Sunday. The event will likely be different next season, and it must.
