Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Ranks High Among Insiders' Top MVP Contenders
The Boston Celtics are already off to a hot start, boasting a 7-2 record and currently ranked as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
Naturally, this already has fans and experts talking about end-of-year honors for the reigining NBA Champions, including star forward Jayson Tatum.
In eight games this season, Tatum is averaging 30.2 points, seven total rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. This already seems like an improvement over last season, where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 total rebounds, 4.9 assists, and one steal per game.
Multiple publications are currently naming Tatum as one of the top options to win NBA MVP honors. This includes Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, who commended Tatum's commitment to the team and his defensive play.
"Jayson Tatum is certainly off to the best start he has had with the Celtics," Siegel said. "While he is still willing to put the team above his own personal accolades and achievements, Tatum has certainly let it be known that Boston is his team.
"The 26-year-old has scored at least 30 points in four different games this season, and it certainly seems like the Celtics star is hunting his shot this season instead of deferring to others at times. Defending a title is harder than winning the first, and it truly seems like Tatum understands this."
Aharon Abhishek of Sportskeeda also had high praise for Taytum, focusing on the Celtics' dominance and his high scoring.
"The Jayson Tatum revenge tour has been off to a bold start with the forward having a solid impact on both ends of the floor," Abhishek said. "Tatum and the Celtics suffered just one loss in their four games last week. Barring the close to the Indiana Pacers, the defending champions recorded wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and back-to-back dubs against the Charlotte Hornets."
"Tatum has cemented himseld as the leading scorer in the side with 30.3 points. He also leads the Celtics in rebounds (7.6) and assists (4.6). Can he keep up his consistency to win his maiden NBA MVP this season?"
According to FOX Sports, Tatum currently has the third most-likely player to win NBA MVP with +500 odds, tied with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Ahead of the two of them are Dallas Mavericks guard Lucka Doncic (+300) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+275).
