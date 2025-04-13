Jayson Tatum Reveals Major Change Celtics Need to Make to Win Title
The Boston Celtics are set to make yet another deep playoff run and finish at the top, similar to what they did last season. The Celtics have all they need and then some to do just that.
In addition, they have the experience under their belts this time around, as they likely won't have the home-court advantage. Nonetheless, that is the least of their worries, as health and cohesiveness are all they need.
However, if you ask superstar forward Jayson Tatum, they may be a little more than that if they want to be the last team standing this season.
After the Celtics' win on Friday over the lowly Charlotte Hornets, Tatum touched on the little things he and his team must cherish to embrace the journey fully.
"Another incredible season," said Tatum. "You know, 60-plus-win team. Obviously the goal is to compete for championships, but I think enjoying the process along the way and cherishing those small wins, per se, and acknowledging that we had another incredible regular season, you know, something to be proud of, for sure. But now, just kind of shifting gears and getting our minds and our bodies ready for what's to come."
Prior to last season, the Celtics under this currently constructed group had shortcomings after shortcomings. It had seemed like they would never get over the hump at one point; however, that all changed last season.
While the title remains the goal, losing sight of how one gets there could be damaging. Tatum wants to make sure that he and his team enter the playoffs with the right focus, energy, and, more importantly, health.
Tatum is the driving force of this team, and while the hardware from last season says differently, he has proved that to be the case this season.
The 27-year-old will soon make his eighth consecutive postseason appearance of his career. He has yet to miss a postseason and does not plan to stop anytime soon.
In Tatum's playoff career, he has averaged 24.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 113 games.
