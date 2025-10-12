Jayson Tatum Sends Bold Message to Celtics Fans
Injured Boston Celtics All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum has issued a bold message to fans.
While speaking with Greydy Diaz at the launch of his new "Tatum 4" Jordan Brand sneakers, the six-time All-Star out of Duke revealed that he's feeling greedy with regards to racking up championships for Boston, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.
The 27-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon during the Celtics' second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks. Despite showing some encouraging signs during his recovery, Tatum will likely miss most — or, perhaps, even all — of Boston's 2025-26 season.
“It’s not even a question," Tatum said, regarding his favorite moment in Boston. "Listen, I got two kids. I got drafted. The best day of my life was the [championship] parade... And I promise you we’re going to have another one.”
Clearly, the five-time All-NBA superstar was good enough — pre-Achilles tear, at least — to lead Boston to the promised land. With Tatum as the team's best player, the Celtics made two NBA Finals between 2022 and 2024.
Although four-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP with Tatum's offense waning when Boston won it all in '24, there was never any question regarding the identity of Boston's most important player.
Achilles tears are infamously brutal injuries for NBA players, often affecting their mobility permanently.
15-time All-Star Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant, who tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals while on the Golden State Warriors at age 30, missed the entire subsequent 2019-20 season, returning to action with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21. He essentially didn't look like he'd missed a beat. Generally, other players are less lucky. Kobe Bryant and DeMarcus Cousins were never the same after tearing their Achilles.
Tatum is one of several All-Stars who tore their Achilles during the 2024-25 season, along with Dejounte Murray, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton. Lillard and Haliburton, like Tatum, both tore their Achilles during the playoffs, derailing the Milwaukee Bucks' and Indiana Pacers' respective postseasons.
The New-Look Celtics
When Tatum does return to Boston, he'll be joining a very different roster than the one he's played with across the past two seasons. The Celtics opted to jettison starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and to let free agents Al Horford and Luke Kornet depart in free agency.
Guard Anfernee Simons, forward Josh Minott, and big men Chris Boucher and Luka Garza are the big new veteran personnel additions this year. The team will likely make further changes the next time it's truly trying to compete for a championship, in 2026-27, but for now saving money is the name of the game.
