Jayson Tatum Ties Larry Bird For Incredible Feat in Celtics History
The Boston Celtics have had some of the greatest players in the history of the NBA to play for them. Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, and John Havlicek are just some of the greats to play for the team.
Larry Bird is also one of the all-time greats who donned a Celtics uniform. He is perhaps the star player that the Celtics fans might love the most.
Anytime another player approaches something that he did in a Boston uniform is very impressive. He was one of the best players not just in Celtics history, but in NBA history.
Jayson Tatum understands the history of the NBA better than a lot of superstars in the league do. He understands what it means to be mentioned in the same breath as Bird.
Tatum recently just tied Bird for a feat that only he had ever accomplished for the Celtics in franchise history, becoming the only other player to lead the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals multiple times.
Tatum was the player that drove the Celtics to their success this season, although he wasn't the only one. He was the player that they could lean on during multiple stretches this year when other guys were hurt or not playing well.
Tatum is a big reason why the Celtics were able to lock up the second seed in the Eastern Conference so early. He was also by far the most available person in the starting lineup.
Boston still doesn't know who they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs, but it likely won't matter. As long as Tatum is healthy, they should be able to easily win that series.
Tatum wants to lead Boston to repeat as champions more than anything. He is only focused on winning games, not on his individual stats.
In the regular season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
