Joe Mazzulla Discusses Celtics 'Inconsistent' Play and Effort Over Past Few Weeks
The defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, are fighting to turn things back around after coming off their fourth loss in the past seven games. The Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA Christmas Day in a four-point loss, and the team is trying to figure out ways to address their problem areas as the NBA nears the second half of the season.
This is the first time all season the Celtics have lost two in a row. Boston trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, also marking their largest deficit at home this year. Defensively, the Celtics struggled throughout the entire matchup. Joel Embiid finished the game with 27 while Tyrese Maxey led the way with 32 points.
Five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics in scoring with 32 points and 15 rebounds.
Third-year head coach Joe Mazzulla mentioned the team’s inconsistent play as a major reason for the team’s recent losses.
“Just didn't have great offensive rhythm, just didn't have great defensive execution,” Mazzulla noted. “So it’s inconsistent. We're playing inconsistent basketball. So we’ve got to be better at both ends of the floor. Got to be more consistent at both ends of the floor.”
Other Celtics players agreed with Mazzulla, including Al Horford who scored 22 on the night, per Jay King of The Athletic.
“I think that's a fair criticism from him,” said Horford. “I just think that we have to really dive into our work a little more and understand that we can’t relax during periods of the game, no matter the circumstance. We have to make sure that we're a little better in that regard and with this group, and I know that we're capable of getting it together.”
The Celtics still sit in second in the East with a record of 22-8. Up next, Boston faces the Indiana Pacers back-to-back.
