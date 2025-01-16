Joe Mazzulla Loves Fact Celtics Have Been 'Unhappy' During Recent Slump
The Boston Celtics have been one of the more difficult teams to figure out of late. While the Celtics have continued their dominance this season, they have also shown a lack of focus in multiple games.
Boston is 6-4 over their last 10 games, including a bad loss to the lowly Toronto Raptors in recent days. While nobody inside the Celtics organization is panicking, this recent trend is a little cause for concern.
However, head coach Joe Mazzulla is enjoying this slump that the Celtics are in. Mazzulla embraces the challenge of figuring things out and believes his team will ultimately be fine down the line.
“Just because we were this last year, you can’t take for granted the details, habit, execution, togetherness, trust,” Mazzulla said. “Like, all that stuff has to be rebuilt. And I think, sometimes, when you have the same team, we have this expectation that we’re just going to pick up there. And it’s different — different year, people are in different spaces. So, we have to re-establish that. You have to work at that, and that just takes time. So, this is the space that we’re in. I love the fact that we’re not happy. Best place to be in. And we’ll figure it the hell out.”
Much like many other title-winning teams, Boston has seemed to lose care about the regular season. This team is fully focused on the postseason so the long regular season can become mundane at different times.
Boston still holds a record of 28-12 for the year, sitting in second place within the Eastern Conference standings. But they have seemed a little different than last year when they completely ran through the NBA en route to winning the title.