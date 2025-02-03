Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Math Analogy to Describe Celtics Performance vs 76ers
In a game that seemed destined for disaster, the Boston Celtics managed to turn things around in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 26-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers.
A huge part of the turnaround came from head coach Joe Mazzulla’s halftime speech, which sparked a shift in the Celtics’ defensive mindset. But what really caught the attention was Mazzulla’s peculiar analogy, which helped explain how the team managed to pull off the comeback.
More Celtics: Celtics Insiders Make Case For Boston to Keep Jaden Sprinder at Trade Deadline
After a lackluster first half in which the Celtics trailed by 17 and were outplayed by Philadelphia, Jayson Tatum shared that Mazzulla had an unorthodox message.
"The math evened out, but you’ve got to play hard, math and effort," Mazzulla told his players, referring to the momentum swing that happened in the second half.
It was a strange yet insightful way to explain how a lackluster first half, which saw Tyrese Maxey lighting up the Celtics for 20 points in transition, could turn around if they committed to playing harder.
Mazzulla’s “math” wasn’t about complicated equations or statistical formulas, but about the natural balance that comes with effort and execution. In the first half, the Celtics’ defense was lackluster, allowing easy baskets and struggling to contain Maxey’s hot shooting.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jaden Springer Viewed as Trade Target For Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
But as the game wore on, the defense tightened, and the Celtics’ shooting—led by Tatum, Derrick White, and Sam Hauser—began to heat up. The team shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, effectively erasing the deficit.
Mazzulla’s point was simple: if the Celtics increased their intensity, the natural flow of the game would eventually favor them. And sure enough, it did.
Tatum reflected on the pivotal halftime conversation, explaining that Mazzulla challenged the players to be honest with themselves.
"If you’re tired, just tell me," he recalled the coach saying. "I’ll sit you down, and we’ll let the Stay Ready group play."
It was a reminder that the team had the power to change the course of the game.
While the Celtics' comeback was built on defensive grit and offensive execution, Mazzulla’s math analogy provided a fresh perspective. By the end of the night, the "math" indeed evened out, and Boston had managed to claw their way back, with a 118-110 victory.
Sitting comfortably in second place in the East, the Celtics now look to carry this momentum forward, knowing that, as Mazzulla put it, it’s not just about the numbers—it’s about playing hard and letting the game come to you.
More Celtics:
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives Blunt Response to Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Reveals Big Mistake Pelicans Made Before Game-Winning Shot
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI