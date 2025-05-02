Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Celtics Playing Knicks in Second Round
After the New York Knicks hung on to finish off the hard-to-kill Detroit Pistons in a 116-113 road victory on Thursday, the stage has been set for a 2-3 matchup between New York and the 61-21 Boston Celtics.
Keith Smith of Spotrac has revealed the expected schedule of this Atlantic Division second round encounter.
As the team with the superior record, the reigning champion Celtics will host the first two games, scheduled for Monday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 7. The action then pivots to Madison Square Garden next Saturday, May 10, and the following Monday, May 12. If a Game 5 is needed, it will take place at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 14. A Game 6, if necessary, would transpire on Friday, May 16, in New York.
Were the series extended to seven games, it would close out in Boston on Monday, May 19.
More Boston Celtics News: Stephen A Smith Rips Ongoing Criticism of Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Boston will likely be heavily favored to win the series, not just thanks to the club's championship pedigree and the fact that the Celtics won 10 more games, but also because Boston owns a 4-0 regular season record against New York.
Still, head coach Joe Mazzulla is not looking past the Knicks, who are led by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and boast an intimidating top six, rounded out by All-Defensive Teamers OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, plus gritty two-way wing Josh Hart, as the remaining starters, and sixth man center Mitchell Robinson.
Per Bobby Manning of CLNS, Mazzulla isn't leaning on the season sweep.
"Right now the series is 0-0," Mazzulla said.
More Boston Celtics News: Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason
Mazzulla went on to praise New York head coach Tom Thibodeau and the club's top-tier talent and infrastructure, per Manning.
"Great coach, great depth, great team," Mazzulla raved of New York. "You see what they've been able to do over the course of the season and in the playoffs thus far with their two guys, but also the way the others are able to impact the game. It'll be a physical series, it'll come down to the margins."
The Knicks' tendency to feed Brunson or Towns in isolation sets, depending on who gets hot, often disenfranchises the other star. The club lacks the defensive acumen and versatility of Boston, or the shooting depth. Brunson is also incredibly vulnerable as a defender and will likely be hunted for mismatches on switches.
"You have to be able to defend without fouling, rebound, taking care of the ball, execute and be able to get to different stuff defensively because of their ability to put pressure on the rim and get great shots," Mazzulla said.
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics $6.1 Billion Sale Expected to Be Finalized Despite Major Challenges
NBA Players Rank Celtics Star Among League's Most Underrated
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.