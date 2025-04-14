Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Rare Chance Celtics Have in Postseason
The Boston Celtics are set to defend their title in this position and become the first team to repeat as champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
Boston could very well do that and is among the favorites to do just that. Their journey will begin on Sunday, when they will face the No. 7 seed in the East, either the Atlanta Hawks or the Orlando Magic.
The Celtics have the experience and title under their belt. They are the favorites to win the title, and it will be a disappointment if they don't at least reach the NBA Finals. The expectations are always high in Boston, and head coach Joe Mazzulla knows that better than anybody.
Mazzulla spoke to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston about the Celtics' expectations for not only this season.
"I think when you compete for the Celtics, it doesn't have to be talked about, because [winning a title is] an expectation every single year, regardless of the past result,” said Mazzulla. “Each and every single night, each and every year, we know what the standard is. And the standard is playing Celtics basketball. The standard is going after greatness with an opportunity to win.
“We haven't been able to [repeat] in the past, but it guarantees nothing in the future. And we can't be distracted by the result. We have to be consumed and focused on the process of what that looks like going after greatness on a nightly basis, but also as an organization. And it's important to carry that responsibility all the time."
Mazzulla is in his third full season as the Celtics' head coach, and it's been quite the ride. He led the Celtics to a conference final appearance in his first season and a title the next.
So far, he has lived up to the expectations, but while one title is nice, it's all about multiple titles in Boston.
That is the bar to be a Celtic great, and Mazzulla realizes that.
Boston heads into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. While they won’t have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, the Celtics have prioritized staying healthy and building strong chemistry down the stretch.
Mazzulla has emerged as a clear upgrade at the helm, playing a major role in shaping the team’s identity and elevating Boston to one of the league’s elite squads.
