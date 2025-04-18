Joe Mazzulla Reveals Why Magic Will Be Massive Test for Celtics
After concluding their 2024-25 regular season with a 61-21 record and the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, the Boston Celtics will begin their championship defense in the playoffs with a first round series against the 41-41 Orlando Magic, who bested the 40-42 Atlanta Hawks to secure the East's No. 7 seed.
Orlando started off the season looking like a possible top-four team in the conference, but after All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and starting swingman Franz Wagner each suffered right oblique tears, the Magic lost their way, stumbling into the play-in tournament morass.
More Boston Celtics: Blake Griffin Offers Bold Take on Celtics Playoff Ceiling
Now, with All-Defensive Team starting point guard Jalen Suggs out for the year following an arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, the Magic will face an uphill battle to down the defending champs.
Per Justin Turpin of WEEI, third-year Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reflected on the challenge of facing off against a young, rugged, defense-first Orlando club.
“I mean, it’s the playoffs. I would imagine that everybody is going to play us tough," Mazzulla said. "It’s our job to play them just as tough so I expect it to be a very tough series. Like I said, they're very well coached, they have a lot of versatility, they've got a lot of talent. So I expect from here on out, every game is going to be a fight.”
More Boston Celtics: Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
Game 1 of the series tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, on ABC.
On the year, the Magic actually won their season series against the Celtics, 2-1, although one of those games was a 96-76 April 9 defeat, during which Boston was sitting All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, All-Defensive Team guards, and centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
Rookie forward Baylor Scheierman and Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard each led the Celtics with 15 points apiece. Wagner, meanwhile, scored a Magic-best 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from distance) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line, plus eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
More Boston Celtics:
Jrue Holiday Receives Major Health Update Ahead of Playoffs
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics’ First-Round Opponent Becoming Clearer as Regular Season Nears End
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.