Joe Mazzulla Says Celtics Need to Combat Knicks Major Advantage
Despite an excellent Game 5 against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics are stuck with their back against the wall.
They are currently down 3-2 in the series and will be down star player Jayson Tatum after he received surgery to repair a torn Achilles Tendon.
Now, Boston is heading to Madison Square Garden to finish the series, and head coach Joe Mazzulla knows that they will have to play their best basketball to come out on top.
When asked about how the Celtics will approach an elimination game on the road, Mazzulla had a simple answer:
"The only thing that you have to anticipate is that you're gonna get the Knicks' absolute best game," Mazzulla said. "You have to be able to dictate the environment, minimize those plays that we were talking about, and maximize the plays we need to make through our execution and our toughness.
"So they're obviously going to play better than they did last game and we need to find ways to do that."
The Celtics have their work cut out for them, not only because they are missing Tatum but also because the Knicks have multiple players playing at an elite level.
Guard Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 total rebounds this series and center Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.6 points, 12.8 total rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all averaging points in the double digits.
Fortunately, Boston's roster has more than stepped up their game since Tatum was injured.
Derrick White put on a clinic in Game 5, recording 34 points, three total rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. Jaylen Brown has been just as effective, putting up 26 points, 12 assists, eight total rebounds, and one steal.
Payton Prtichard also had a great game off the bench, recording 17 points, five total rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet also had points in the double digits.
This may seem like an impossible position, but if there's one team that can make this comeback, it's the Celtics.
