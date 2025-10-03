Joe Mazzulla Sends Touching Message To Former Celtics Veteran Champion
The Boston Celtics are going to have a tough time this year after having a lot of roster turnover this offseason. Losing several members of the team means that it's going to be tough for them to make the playoffs.
One of the players who has helped them contend for a championship over the last few years is veteran big man Al Horford. Horford decided to leave Boston this summer for Golden State.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla had a lot of respect for Horford and what he was able to do for his team. He sent Horford a nice message during media day.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Sends Clear Message to Returning Veterans
Celtics' Coach Joe Mazzulla Sends a Heartfelt Message to Al Horford
While speaking to WEEI's Justin Turpin, Mazzulla let everyone know how much respect he has for Horford and what he's done for the Celtics.
“He’s a great guy. Great Celtic. Means a lot. I’m grateful for the relationship we had. It’s impressive the professionalism that he’s had. Who he is as a person and as a player is bigger than basketball.”
Mazzulla really leaned on Horford as a veteran guy as he was learning how to lead a team. He was thrust into a tough situation when Ime Udoka was fired, and Horford was someone who helped him with that transition.
The locker room will feel different without Horford in it. He will now try to be a veteran presence and the starting center for the Warriors after signing a multi-year deal with them.
More news: Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Practice is 'A Little Bit Sad' Right Now
The Celtics Will Have to Figure Out How to Replace Horford in The Frontcourt
Boston will have a much different-looking frontcourt this season without Horford, Luke Kornet, and Jayson Tatum hurt. That will make it tough for Mazzulla to have as much success this season.
Mazzulla will get a chance to show everyone just how good a coach he is this season, with so many players from last season's team gone. Not many outside of Boston give him a lot of credit for the job he's done.
The Celtics gave him a contract extension, so they believe in what he's been able to do. He will now have to do it without his veteran crutch, Horford.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.