Joe Mazzulla Sends Touching Message To Former Celtics Veteran Champion
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sent a heartfelt message to former Celtics center Al Horford, who ended an offseason-long free agency saga when he signed with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Horford had been linked to the Warriors all summer, however the Dubs' contract stalemate delayed Horford's signing. The Celtics were also in need of a center after the departures of Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis, though did not pursue the veteran.
“He’s a great guy,” Mazzulla said Wednesday. “Great Celtic. Means a lot. I’m grateful for the relationship we had. It’s impressive the professionalism that he’s had. Who he is as a person and as a player is bigger than basketball.”
Horford spent seven seasons with the Celtics, first joining ahead of the 2016-17 season and playing through 2018-19, then returning in 2021-22 and playing through 2024-25. The stretch big started all but 50 of his 465 games in a Celtics uniform, and averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 boards with Boston.
He won his first championship with the Celtics in 2023-24, and is a five-time All-Star.
Between his stints with the C's, Horford played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers. The first nine seasons of his career came with the Atlanta Hawks. The big man has played 1,138 games, which placed him 10th among active players.
Horford has a big role to play for the Warriors in the upcoming season, as he will likely be their starting center after the departure of Kevon Looney in the offseason.
With Horford gone and no high-profile center signings to be seen, the Celtics are turning their heads towards Neemias Queta, who they expect to be their starting center for the upcoming season. Queta has spent the past two seasons with the Celtics, and has seen much more of the floor compared to his first two seasons in the league with the Sacramento Kings.
In his two years with the Celtics, Queta has averaged 13.3 minutes per night, posting 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
Boston is in a weird spot for the upcoming season with superstar Jayson Tatum hurt, and will hope they are still able to perform and contend without two longtime Celtics.
