Joe Mazzulla Strangely Calls Celtics Recent Struggles 'Fun'
The Boston Celtics are currently in the midst of a frustrating slump, a stretch marked by poor shooting and a lack of execution in critical moments. The team last lost three over its last five games, including two disheartening losses to the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reflected on the struggles in a very odd way.
“I’m actually more excited at this juncture of the season than I was at the beginning,” Mazzulla told reporters. “This is part of it. It’s the fun part … this is what you sign up for.”
While the shooting struggles have been a clear issue, the Celtics' overall play has been far from their usual dominant self. Jayson Tatum acknowledged the team's struggles but expressed optimism about overcoming them.
“You’ve got to take the good with the bad, and understand that down the road, we could be grateful for this stretch,” Tatum said after Saturday’s overtime loss to the Hawks.
Tatum stressed the importance of sticking together as a team, emphasizing that if they work through the issues, they will come out stronger in the long run.
“If we continue to stick together, if we continue to be a close-knit group, if we figure it out together, we’ll feel a lot better about ourselves,” he added.
A big part of the Celtics' recent issues has been their shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. Tatum and his teammates have failed to replicate their usual efficiency, with the star forward shooting just 2-for-9 from three-point range in the loss to Atlanta.
In that game, Tatum was 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime, including missed game-tying and game-winning attempts.
The shooting struggles weren't limited to Tatum alone. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White also had off nights, with the trio combining for just 9-for-34 from three.
Tatum admitted, “We’re not making shots that we normally shoot at a higher rate that would stop the bleeding in this stretch.”
Despite these setbacks, Mazzulla remains confident that the team can turn things around.
“I’m actually more excited at this juncture of the season than I was at the beginning,” Mazzulla said.
His perspective is rooted in the belief that every team faces adversity, and it’s how they respond that matters most.
“I always ask myself in situations like this … ‘what the [expletive] did you expect?’” Mazzulla continued, pointing out that the team wasn’t going to avoid mistakes all season, and that their focus should be on addressing the details and improving over time.
The Celtics, who made it to the NBA Finals last season and finished with the league's second-best record, are currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference this year. However, as Mazzulla pointed out, no team is expected to peak in January.
More Celtics:
3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Admits New Role Has Been an 'Adjustment'
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI