Jonathan Kuminga Injury Status For Celtics vs Warriors
The Boston Celtics will kick off their four-game West road trip on Monday when they take on the Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics will look for their 30th win of the season. They are as healthy as a team can be through the halfway point of the season, but the same can't be said for the Warriors, as they have a ton of players on their injury report.
One of the players on the injury report who will be out for this contest is Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga is ruled out for this contest as he continues to miss time due to a lateral right ankle sprain.
He last played on Saturday, Jan. 4, against the Memphis Grizzlies. In that contest, he finished with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, two rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in 19 minutes.
Kuminga landed awkwardly on his right ankle a couple of minutes before halftime before being ruled out for the game. While his absence is significant for the Warriors, he was recently seen not wearing a walking boot earlier in the week but remains in the middle stages of his recovery.
Kuminga is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days.
He had been wearing a walking boot since but was spotted Wednesday without it for the first time. Kuminga is still not close to returning, and the update doesn't necessarily mean he's ahead of schedule. However, it's worth noting he has been making progress in his recovery.
For the season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 26.0 minutes of action and 32 games.
The former 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick is in his fourth year and is a candidate to be traded as the Warriors look to make changes to their roster.
The Celtics could also face the Warriors without superstar Stephen Curry.
The Celtics will look for their 15th win on the road, as they have a better road record than at home.
In Boston's last 10 games, they have a 6-4 record. They average 111.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game and shoot 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.
