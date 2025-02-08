Josh Hart Playing Status For Celtics vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for their 53rd game of the 2024-25 season.
The Celtics will look for their 37th win of the season and their 21st win on the road.
The Celtics will be mostly healthy. The only key player for Boston that won't play will be their point guard, Jrue Holiday.
The Knicks' injury report is quite long. Many players, including forward Josh Hart, could miss Saturday's contest.
While Hart is on the injury report, he is listed as probable and is likely to play.
Hart is listed as probable due to a knee issue.
Hart has missed only one game this season and is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday despite dealing with right knee soreness.
The 29-year-old has been struggling with his outside shot lately, converting just 24.1 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest since the beginning of 2025.
The last time Hart was on the court, he was solid, recording 15 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.
The Knicks won that last contest and will look for their third consecutive win on Saturday.
In the season, Hart is averaging 14.3 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 37.6 minutes and 50 games.
The Celtics will look to win their fifth game in their last six contests.
The Knicks are 9-1 against Atlantic Division teams. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game, led by Mikal Bridges, who averages 3.5.
The Celtics are 6-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston averages 117.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.
Both teams have been hot in their last 10 games. The Knicks are 8-2, and the Celtics are 7-3.
In the Celtics' last 10 games, they are averaging 116.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.8 steals, and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.
The Celtics are favored in this matchup with a -1.5 spread.
More Celtics: Celtics Fan Bill Simmons Has Perfect Reaction to Lakers Trading For Mark Williams
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jaden Springer Trade
Celtics Legends Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Believe Luka Doncic Can be 'New Ohtani' For Lakers
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.