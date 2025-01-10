Celtics' Jrue Holiday Explains How Kristaps Porzingis Makes Boston 'Tough to Beat'
The Boston Celtics bounced back from a tough loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder by defeating the Denver Nuggets 118-106. Despite growing concerns about this team, Boston showed why they are still one of the best teams in the NBA.
Following Tuesday’s matchup, Boston still sits comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference holding a record of 27-10. Tuesday’s win complete a four game road stretch for the Celtics, where the ended the series going 3-1.
The matchup was back-and-forth up until the fourth quarter, where a 15-0 run propelled the Celtics into a victory. The showdown featured 10 lead changes and eight ties. Even though key players like Boston’s Derrick White and Denver’s Nikola Jokić were sidelined due to illness, this was still an incredibly entertaining matchup to kickoff the new year.
Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with a game high 29 points while versatile big man Kristaps Porzingis contributed 25 points and 11 rebounds. Others players contributed big time performances to help outlast Denver including Jrue Holiday with 19 points and Jaylen Brown with 14 points.
Following the matchup, Porzingis spoke to the media and said the loss against OKC fueled the energy for the win against Denver.
”I felt like we were going to come out ready to play no matter who was in or out, because of maybe our last performance against OKC,” Porzingis said. “So we were just a hungrier team tonight, and we came out to play and took care of business.”
The Celtics were locked in defensively, with key players like Porzingis and Tatum forcing big time turnovers to keep the game close. Porzingis also showcased his efficiency in rim protection, coming up with some highlight worthy blocks at the rim.
Holiday opened up about his thoughts on Porzingis’ impact on the Celtics.
"(He) looked really good ... when KP is playing well, we're pretty tough to beat."
Porzingis has been battling injuries throughout the season, but has since made a return, and seemingly helping Boston get back to their winning ways.
The Celtics are now at home for the next two games, as they look to host the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans in upcoming matchups. They sit five wins behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and are two wins ahead of the New York Knicks.
