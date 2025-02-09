Jrue Holiday Playing Status For Celtics vs Heat
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Miami Heat on Monday night.
The Celtics are coming off a spectacular performance against the New York Knicks on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden.
Boston is looking like the elite team we've all come to know, and they'll look to continue their red-hot ways on Monday.
The Celtics are favorites in this matchup; however, they will be without their star point guard, Jrue Holiday.
Holiday has been ruled out for Monday due to a shoulder injury.
Holiday will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right shoulder impingement.
His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Al Horford will likely get the starting nod with Holiday sidelined, and Payton Pritchard could also see a bump in playing time off the bench.
This shoulder injury has been lingering for some time and will likely remain a problem as we approach the playoffs.
The last time Holiday was on the court, his outing was less than impressive.
Holiday totaled six points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals across 26 minutes during their Feb. 4 win 112-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The veteran floor general has started in each of his 43 appearances for the Celtics in 2024-25, and there doesn't appear to be any indication the team is ready to shake things up at point guard.
If Holiday is healthy enough to play, he will likely be the starting point guard for arguably the best team in the league.
The Celtics will look for their 38th win of the season as they take on their Eastern Conference rivals.
Boston is a heavy favorite in this matchup with a -6.5 spread.
The Celtics are 27-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is the NBA leader, averaging 17.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9 percent from deep. Tatum leads the team, averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Heat are 14-15 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 110.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0 percent shooting.
Boston has found its groove lately, recording a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.
