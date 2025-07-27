Just-Waived Celtics Guard Signs with Major West Contender
One of the Western Conference's best clubs has just added a young ex-Boston Celtics guard.
Per Jack Simone of HardwoodHoudini.com, the league's transaction log has indicated that now-free agent point guard JD Davison has agreed to a two-way deal with the rising Houston Rockets.
Davison's agent at EZ Sports Group, Corey Marcum, has confirmed the deal to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
The 6-foot-1 pro, 22, was selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Davison was inked to a series of two-way contracts with the Celtics across the intervening three seasons, and was toggled between Boston proper and its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, throughout the regular season.
More news: Celtics' Al Horford Holding Up Free Agency, Says Insider
As a two-way signing, Davison was never activated for the playoffs, although he still earned an NBA championship with the rest of his teammates in 2024. Across three years with Boston, Davison played sparingly, appearing in 36 just games. He averaged 1.9 points on .385/.281/.692 shooting splits, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists over 5.5 minutes.
Still, he's thrived in the G League, earning 2024 All-NBA G League Third Team honors and a 2025 All-NBA G League First Team selection.
More news: Celtics Roster ‘Makes Zero Sense’ Says NBA Insider
Last season on the Maine Celtics, Davison suited up for 30 regular season stints, three playoff games and 15 Tip-Off Tournament preseason contests. In his 30 regular season bouts for Maine, Davison averaged 25.1 points while slashing .483/.336/.742, 7.6 dimes, 5.3 boards, 1.5 swipes and 0.5 rejections a night.
Now, Davison will join a Houston squad that has emerged as a serious contender to challenge the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder for supremacy in the league's superior conference.
Thus far this offseason, the Rockets have brought in 15-time All-Star power forward Kevin Durant, 3-and-D combo forward Dorian Finney Smith, rim-rolling center Clint Capela in an encore appearance, and shooting guard Josh Okogie, while re-signing incumbents Fred VanVleet (a still-viable former All-Star point guard), Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green.
Tate, Holiday and Green may not be consistent rotation pieces, but they're clearly beloved teammates.
Houston's new and returning additions augment an exciting young core that went 52-30 last season and secured the West's No. 2 seed: All-Star big man Alperen Sengun, All-Defensive Team wing Amen Thompson, and forwards Jabari Smith and Tari Eason.
More news:
Former Celtics Champion Gets Exciting New Gig
Jayson Tatum Receives Injury Advice From Former Celtics Forward
Celtics Called Out for Trading Away Former First-Round Draft Pick
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.