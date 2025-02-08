Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Celtics vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the New York Knicks tonight in what could be a preview of the playoffs. These two teams currently occupy the second and third seeds respectfully in the Eastern Conference standings, giving us a potentially great matchup tonight.
Boston has been playing better of late after a mid-season slump. The team has looked more focused and ready to go on a nightly basis and that energy has translated to more consistency.
The Celtics come in having gone 7-3 over their past ten games overall. While they did lose the last game they played to the Dallas Mavericks, Boston will be looking to bounce back in a big way here.
Entering this game, the Knicks could be without some key players, however. One of which is big man Karl-Anthony Towns who has landed on the injury report ahead of this contest.
The Knicks have listed the star big man as probable for this game. While it seems like Towns will suit up, anything can happen between now and when the game is about to start.
If Towns can't go, it would change the entire game plan for both teams. Towns is one of the better players in the NBA today and his versatility, especially on the offensive end of the floor, can alter a game completely.
For the season, Towns has averaged 24.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Towns is also shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, currently a career-high percentage for himself.
Towns has fit in seamlessly with the Knicks in his first season in New York and it has made them a much scarier team for opponents to defend. New York will be looking to try to take down Boston and inch closer to taking the second seed away from them.
These two teams are separated by only 1.5 games as they enter into this contest. The winner could make a statement here and it could go a long way in terms of seeding for the postseason.
The biggest advantage would be the home-court that the No. 2 seed would receive in a potential matchup in the postseason. Both sides will be eager to win and we should know closer to game start if Towns will indeed play.
More Celtics:
Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Injury, Former Star Getting Kidney Transplant, More
Jrue Holiday Injury Status Revealed For Celtics vs Knicks
Former Celtics Star Announces Life-Saving Kidney Transplant