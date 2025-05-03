Kendrick Perkins Gives Major Reason Celtics Can Lose Second Round
The second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is set, with the Boston Celtics facing off against the New York Knicks for Eastern Conference domination.
Both the Celtics and the Knicks have proven how strong they can be, taking second and third place in the East respectively and making through the first round of the playoffs against tough teams.
That being said, Boston is still the clear favorite to win. However, a former Celtics believes that New York could potentially come out on top.
During an episode of NBA Today, former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins revealed that he thinks there is a world where the Knicks come out the winners.
"Let me say this: the Celtics are vulnerable right now because of the injuries," Perkins said. "We don't know what's going on with Jrue Holiday, obviously he's not healthy. Jayson Tatum's dealing with the wrist injury, but he's still balling. And then you have Jalen Brown dealing with the knee issue."
"Perfect opportunity for the New York Knicks. We know what Jalen Brunson, Big Body Brunson, is gonna bring to the table. The Knicks have a legit shot of going out there and beating the Boston Celtics if Karl-Anthony Towns decides to stand on business. Because what I just saw in this last series, that ain't gonna cut the mustard."
In the series against the Detroit Pistons, Towns averaged 19.7 points, 10 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals. While this average seems solid, he scored above 30 points once and above 20 points twice. In two of the other three games, he only had 10 points.
This is far below what he averaged in the regular season: 24.4 points, 12.8 total rebounds, 3.1 assists, one steal, and 0.7 blocks per game across 72 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
In the end, Perkins believes that the entire series will come down to which version of Towns the Knicks get in the playoffs.
"I strongly believe that [Towns] is the most important piece, the most important player in the series," Perkins concluded. "He should go out there and he should want to dominate against Kristaps Porzingis. If he could do that, I think the Knicks pull it off."
