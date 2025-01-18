Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks for an Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday night. Boston is coming off a much-needed win against the Orlando Magic, and they look to keep the momentum to secure another victory.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Celtics have some critical players listed on the injury report, who could really impact the result of the matchup. One of those players is center Kristaps Porzingis, who’s been listed as questionable dealing with a left posterior tibial tendon injury.
Porzingis has been a key addition to the Boston Celtics this season, offering a unique skill set that complements their established stars. At 7-foot-3, Porzingis provides a formidable presence on both ends of the floor, averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season.
His scoring versatility, including deep three-point shooting (at 38.1 percent beyond the arc), has given Boston a new dimension, particularly in spacing the floor around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Porzingis has also showcased his shot-blocking ability, anchoring the Celtics' defense, and improving their rim protection.
One of his most notable performances came in a win against the Miami Heat, where Porzingis scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots. His ability to stretch the floor offensively and protect the rim defensively has made him an integral part of Boston's success, helping them to maintain one of the league's best records.
However, Porzingis has been dealing with a left posterior tibial tendon injury, which has forced him to miss several games. The injury has led to some inconsistency in his availability, but when he is out, the Celtics have notably struggled.
Without him, the team’s defensive presence and perimeter shooting diminish. The Celtics’ net rating drops, and opponents find more success in the paint. The Celtics’ net rating drops, and opponents find more success in the paint.
While Porzingis' absence is felt, the Celtics have been fortunate to have a deep roster to manage his injuries. Nonetheless, his return to full health will be crucial for Boston’s championship aspirations, as his unique skill set continues to be a game-changer when available.
Other key players listed on the injury report are Jayson Tatum, who is managing a left shoulder strain, and Al Hordord, who’s nursing a left toe sprain. Both players have been listed as questionable.
More Celtics:
De'Andre Hunter Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum in Danger of Missing Game vs Hawks
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI