Lonzo Ball, Coby White Listed Among Multiple Players on Celtics vs Bulls Injury Report
On Friday night, the mighty Boston Celtics (15-3) head to the United Center to do battle with the less-than-mighty Chicago Bulls (8-12) in a key Emirates NBA Cup bout.
Both clubs boast 2-1 records heading into the matchup, but Chicago is currently the No. 1 seed in their shared East Group C thanks to their superior +15 point differential (Boston's is +14).
Unlike Boston, Chicago has been hit badly by the injury bug, and could be without its best player on Friday night.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, star Bulls point guard Coby White is merely questionable due to a left wrist sprain. Reserve 3-and-D guard Lonzo Ball, who has appeared in just four games this season, has been downgraded to probable as he continues to recuperate from a right wrist sprain that cost him a month of action.
The 6-foot-5 White, still just 24, emerged as Chicago's best player last year. A great downhill guard with an elite sharpshooting touch, White has thrived this season after head coach Billy Donovan shifted him to a starting shooting guard role, to accomdate new addition Josh Giddey. White operates best as a supplemental playmaker, not as a lead ball handler. Across his 20 healthy games this year, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is averaging 18.7 points on .441/.389/.877 shooting splits, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds a night.
Oft-hurt starting Chicago power forward Patrick Williams remains shelved while managing an ongoing left foot injury. Back-up center Jalen Smith is questionable with a sprained left ankle, while reserve guard Dalen Terry is also questionable with a right ankle sprain. Two-way player DJ Steward is with the Bulls' NBAGL affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
The Celtics, meanwhile, are relatively healthy at this stage of the season. Given their extensive postseason and international run in recent years, that's really quite remarkable, and a credit to Boston's medical staffers.
Back-up Boston center Luke Kornet, whom head coach Joe Mazzulla has toggled in and out of his rotations of late, is probable with a right hamstring strain. He's the only standard roster player who's even on Boston's injury report. Two-way players JD Davison and Anton Watson are with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
According to Michael Fiddle of The Action Network, the Celtics are massive 11-point favorites to take down the Bulls on Chicago's home turf.
