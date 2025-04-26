Magic HC Reacts to Celtics' Jaylen Brown Insinuating Team Fight
The Boston Celtics have been getting beaten up physically in their series against the Orlando Magic. It has been a series that has seen three different Celtics get injured.
Both Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday have missed games in this series due to injuries. Kristaps Porzingis was bloodied by an elbow in Game 2, but was able to return.
Jaylen Brown has had enough of it. He let his feelings be known about the situation, saying that there might be a fight that breaks out because the Magic are being so physical.
While Brown wasn't insinuating that the Celtics are going to try to start a fight on purpose, he was warning that something could happen if things don't get better.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was asked about those comments, and he responded by saying the series is going to keep being physical.
“Just like we talked about with our guys, it’s playoff basketball. It’s going to be physical, and you expect that. That’s part of what we know a playoff series is. It’s a physical basketball game.”
Mosley is not going to let his team back down. He understands that the Magic's brand of physical defense is the only chance that they have in this series.
That's the whole reason why Orlando was able to win Game 3. They didn't let Boston get comfortable offensively until it was too late. They didn't allow them to score over 100 points, which is very impressive.
The Celtics understand that they will have to get over the physicality that the Magic are giving them. They just have to figure out a way to come out of the series healthy.
The best way to do that is to end the series as quickly as possible. That means winning both Game 4 in Orlando and Game 5 in Boston.
Boston still feels confident that it will win the series, even with Orlando winning the first game in Orlando. A road team has yet to win in this series, but Boston is confident that will change.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jaylen Brown's Fight Comments
