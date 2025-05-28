Major Celtics Trade Could Heavily Impact Baylor Scheierman
The Boston Celtics are going to be a team to watch when it comes to trades this offseason. With one of the most expensive rosters in the league, they are going to have to find a way to shed some salary.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the most popular guys who could be moved, but they aren't the only ones. Boston is going to look at all the options available to them.
There are a couple of bench guys who could be moved to further relieve themselves of the burden of the massive luxury tax bill that will come due this summer.
One bench guy who has been talked about as a possible trade candidate is forward Sam Hauser. Hauser has proven his ability to be a positive influence with his three-point shooting.
If Hauser does get traded, that would open up some playing time for Baylor Scheierman. Scheierman played sparingly this season, but showed some flashes of promise.
With Hauser slotted to make $10.8 million next season, the Celtics could opt for a cheaper option. Trading him would move Scheierman up in the depth chart, allowing him to get some real minutes.
Without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics are going to need a lot of different players to help make up for the production that is going to be lost with him on the mend from a torn Achilles.
Scheierman is not a good defender yet, but he hasn't had the playing time to really explore ways to become one. He has to get some more playing time to dial that in.
The Celtics have to figure out if Scheierman is someone that they can count on in their rotation in the next few years. Keeping Hauser would be ideal, but they might have to give up two starters in order to do that.
Scheierman is a good shooter who can continue to develop as a scorer if he's given the proper playing time to play through his mistakes. Even if Hauser is still on the roster next season, Scheierman might get more time.
