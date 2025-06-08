Massive Jayson Tatum Hater Clarifies Criticism Toward Celtics Star
The Boston Celtics are going to be without Jayson Tatum for quite a few games because of the torn Achilles that he suffered against the Knicks in Game 4 of the second round.
They are prepared to deal with what it will be like without their best player. Tatum is a really good player and is clearly one of the top ten players in the NBA.
Despite how good Tatum has proven that he is, he still has some haters when it comes to the NBA media. There are some pundits who refuse to give him the proper credit he deserves.
Brandon Jennings clarifies his Jayson Tatum criticism after being a big critic of the Celtics star
One of the biggest haters of Tatum has been Brandon Jennings. Jennings has been a steady critic of Tatum, going in on him pretty harshly.
For that reason, he has been rightfully labeled a Tatum-hater. Jennings recently clarified the criticism he had for him while appearing on The Big Podcast with Shaq.
"I said Jayson Tatum was the softest Celtics superstar ever. I never said that he wasn't great. I guess I'm going off because Jaylen Brown won the Finals MVP, and this is supposed to be your team and your moment. That's just like if when you went to the Finals and Kobe would've got the Finals MVP, you would be looking like, 'Shaq ain't really like that.' So, for a Celtics superstar - the toughness and what the Celtics bring- you go back to McHale, Larry Bird, and KG, it was just a different type of dog. It doesn't mean that he is not a great player."
Jennings acknowledged that Tatum is a great player, but he still believes that he is soft. His logic continues to be flawed. He thinks that because Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP that Tatum is soft.
That's not how things work. Brown was truly great in the playoffs last year. He was not only the NBA Finals MVP, but he was the Eastern Conference MVP, too.
That shouldn't be an indictment of Tatum. Jennings continues to make it an indictment of him, for reasons that remain unclear.
