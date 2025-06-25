NBA Insider Shares Major Theory on Celtics Potentially Moving Jaylen Brown
With the Boston Celtics trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, there are questions about what they will do with the rest of the roster. Will they blow it up, or are these the major moves they'll make?
Jaylen Brown has become a player of interest from other teams now that the Celtics are under the second apron. If they wanted to get out from under his monstrous contract, this would be the time to do so.
Publicly, the Celtics have been posturing that they don't want to trade him unless the haul in return is massive. One NBA insider believes they won't move him at all.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't believe that the Celtics will part ways with Brown, despite the massive amount of interest from other teams around the league.
Windhorst said as much on Get Up.
"Is Jaylen Brown an excellent player? Yes, absolutely. Is he a $300 million player? That's where you get into some things. And so, when you look at Jaylen Brown, a player who's just had knee surgery, they think he's going to be back and be fine, who makes $300 million, I'm not sure the value is there for the Celtics, even if they wanted to trade him."
Windhorst believes that the Celtics will keep him because they won't be able to get the proper return for him, especially coming off some offseason knee surgery.
Boston is going to figure out how to try to be a good team without Jayson Tatum, Porzingis, and Holiday. It's certainly going to be a challenge.
Brown will be the best player for Boston next season, if he stays. While he makes a ton of money, pairing him with Tatum for the next few years would keep them as one of the best teams in the NBA.
If Tatum is able to return healthy, he and Brown should be able to stay together for the foreseeable future. They can compete in the Eastern Conference for a while.
This season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
