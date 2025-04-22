NBA Players Voted for Celtics as Repeat Champions and the Results Are Shocking
The Boston Celtics came into this season fully expecting to repeat as NBA champions. They brought back almost the same roster that they had a year ago.
Even though they aren't the top seed in the Eastern Conference as they were a year ago, they are still clearly one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
They showed that by obliterating the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their first-round series. They are still one of the most dangerous teams in the league because of what they are able to do offensively.
The rest of the NBA seems to agree that the Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. In fact, the rest of the NBA voted for the Celtics to repeat as champions this year.
According to a poll posted by The Athletic, over 57 percent of the players surveyed believe the Celtics will repeat as champs. It seems that the rest of the NBA thinks that Boston is the best team in the league.
As long as the Celtics are healthy, they are going to be very tough to beat. Boston has one of the best teams in the league because of how good their starting lineup is.
The rest of the players around the league clearly respect what the Celtics have built in the last couple of years. Repeating as champs is very hard to do. There's a reason no team has done it in almost a decade.
Boston won't need to worry much about their first-round series against the Magic. They are more focused on taking on whoever they play in the second round while staying healthy in this series.
That second-round series will really determine if the Celtics can be considered title contenders again. They are playing a much harder Eastern Conference than they did a year ago.
The health of Jaylen Brown's knee and Jayson Tatum's wrist will determine how well the Celtics will continue to play throughout the rest of the playoffs.
It's good to see that the rest of the league respects the Celtics. Now, it's up to them to prove them right.
