New Celtics Big Man Ready to Break Out, Fill Major Need
A freshly signed Boston Celtics center is angling to break out in 2025-26.
Boston's center rotation has been almost totally reconfigured. The only lineup-worthy holdover from the team's 2024-25 run is fourth-string option Neemias Queta, whom head coach Joe Mazzulla booted from his rotation in the playoffs.
Granted, former five-time All-Star Al Horford remains an unrestricted free agent, but he has been linked to the Golden State Warriors, although his signing seems to be held up by Golden State's ongoing negotiations with restricted power forward Jonathan Kuminga.
More news: Celtics Disrespected in Surprise New East Power Ranking
Now, Queta will be competing to replace traded starter Kristaps Porzingis with newly signed big men Chris Boucher and Luka Garza.
As Robby Fletcher of CelticsBlog writes, Garza is looking to build his 3-point game so he can become a release valve for Boston's driving guards and wings.
“I know I can shoot the ball,” Garza said. “Especially at the big position, I can shoot with the best of them, and I know that and have a lot of confidence in that. I think with the right opportunity and the ability to get out there and let it fly I’m going to show that.”
The 6-foot-10 big man, 26, is a career 31.4 percent shooter from distance on just 1.3 triple tries a night. Only once, in 2022-23, has Garza connected on over 35 percent of his takes (he made 35.9 of his 1.4 looks from deep that year).
Porzingis, a career 36.6 percent 3-point shooter on 5.2 long range takes a game, and Horford, a career 37.7 percent shooter on 2.3 takes beyond the arc, both proved to be key cogs in five-out offensive schemes for Boston last year.
More news: Celtics Sign Former Raptors, Pistons Forward in Free Agency
“I’ve always been in different positions in different points in my career so this for me feels like a moment where – not through the work this summer but the work I’ve been doing my whole life and especially since I got to the league – it has prepared me for what’s to come,” Garza said of his new opportunity.
Garza inked a two-season, $5.3 million deal with Boston this summer after spending his first four pro seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I’ve seen the blueprint and I’ve been around so many amazing guys, coaches, staff so it’s kind of just using all those examples to fuel me and to learn from them,” said Garza.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.