Celtics Reportedly Don't Like Kings Offer For Jrue Holiday
The NBA offseason has yet to begin officially, but things are moving quickly. On Sunday, the first of what can and should be many trades in the NBA went down between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies, which saw Desmond Bane heading to Orlando.
That trade is set to kick off what should be an offseason of movement. The Boston Celtics are a team that will be at the forefront of that movement, as the expectation is they will look to make a handful of their core players to avoid luxury tax penalties.
The Celtics will have a ton of eyes on them, and one of the names on top of the trading block is Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is one of the players that the Celtics will look to move off him, and it’s more of a ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ he will get traded.
Many teams will have their eyes on Holiday, including the Sacramento Kings, who desperately need a point guard. While that is the case, the Celtics reportedly did not like the offer they received from the Kings. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported.
“The Kings have Holiday on their list of guards they’re interested in acquiring this offseason, The Stein Line‘s Jake Fischer reported. However, the Celtics have received a better deal on the table for Holiday than the Kings have offered to this point, according to ESPN 1320 Sacramento’s James Ham.”
The Kings have very little depth at their point guard position. The only two point guards on the roster that they could lean on are Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter.
Sacramento is certainly intrigued by the idea of adding a proven veteran like Holiday, but it seems their current offer either isn’t strong enough or simply doesn’t align with what Boston is looking for in return.
Holiday is expected to remain a fixture on the trade block as the offseason approaches, and interest in the 34-year-old guard continues to grow. Along with the Kings, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have also emerged as potential suitors in the Western Conference.
This is only the beginning of the Holiday trade discussions, and a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks.
