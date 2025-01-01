One-Time Celtics Guard Doesn't Think A'ja Wilson Could Beat a G League Player
One-time Boston Celtics point guard Jeff Teague issued a hot take regarding how three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, perhaps the best player in the modern game, would fare against not just NBA players, but also NCAA and G League competition.
During a recent episode of his show "The Club 520 Podcast," the 6-foot-3 Wake Forest product opined that Wilson, a two-time league champ and one-time Finals MVP who at age 28 is in her absolute prime right now, wouldn't be able to defeat even a college men's player in a one-on-one clash.
“Do y'all know [men's players] off the bench used to average 40 in high school and 20 in college?" Teague asked. "Let's not joke around, bro... She's not beating a [player] in the G League. She's not beating a [player] in college.”
Understandably, this comment rankled plenty of hoops heads online.
One fan went as far as saying the Las Vegas Aces big could vanquish an eighth of the NBA in a one-on-one clash.
Another fan took a swipe at Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, suggesting Wilson could at least handle the 6-foot-2 former USC Trojan.
Another fan ripped former Detroit Pistons lottery pick Killian Hayes. Hayes, for the record, is no longer in the NBA. Instead the 6-foot-5 point guard is plying his trade for the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
Wilson is a superstar at the WNBA level. Last year, she led the league in scoring, notching eye-popping averages of 26.9 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 84.4 percent shooting from the foul line, along with 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals a night. The scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals are all career bests.
The 6-foot-4 center is already a six-time All-Star, five-time All-WNBA honoree, four-time All-Defensive Teamer, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. She's also led the league in blocks four times. And her career is far from over.
Teague played for the Celtics during the team's ill-fated 2020-21 season. The then-32-year-old split his final NBA season, 2020-21, between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, ultimately winning a championship as a back-up in Milwaukee. During his 34 healthy games with Boston (five starts), he posted averages of 13.6 points on .415/.464/.836 shooting splits, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night.
