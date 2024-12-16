One-Time Celtics Guard Hoping For NBA Comeback
We often see international basketball leagues filled with former NBA players trying to extend their careers or play well enough to get back into the league. It's a good spot for guys who have fallen out of the NBA to showcase their skills.
For former Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV, he seems committed to getting back to the NBA.
After being cut by the Celtics right before the regular season, Walker quickly transitioned to Europe joining the Zalgiris Kaunas. Walker has competed in eight games after missing the start of the season due to an injury.
Over the eight-game stretch, he now leads his team in scoring averaging 16.9 points per game. Showcasing his sharpshooting abilities, he’s also shooting an impressive 44.9% from behind the arc. Walker’s Performance Index Rating (PIR) is 13.1, which is tied for the best on the team.
With the number of injuries racking up in the NBA and Walker playing at such a high level in the Euroleague, there could be a scenario that brings the one-time Celtic back to the NBA, even before the season ends.
Should his campaign for making his return back to the league not happen this season, it’s extremely likely a team signs him by the upcoming season next year.
Walker IV is heavily known for his time with the rival Los Angeles Lakers.
Walker IV’s stint with the Lakers in 2022-2023 showcased his abilities to respond to high- pressure situations. After signing with Los Angeles, Walker carved out a solid role averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game during the regular season.
Walker IV signed with the Brooklyn Nets following one season with the Lakers where he played an important role off the bench. The young guard averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
He shot 42.3% from the field, meaning his shooting percentage has improved since joining the Euroleague. Known for his athleticism and three-point shooting abilities, Walker IV seemed to find his footing coming off the bench.
The Nets unfortunately did not offer Walker IV a contract extension, leading him to the Celtics where he signed an Exhibit 10 contract allowing him to compete for a spot on the roster during training camp. Although he impressed the staff in Boston, he was waived right before the start of the regular season, which came as a surprise to many.
Now, as Walker IV continues building his campaign for a return back to the NBA, he must remain healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, Walker can not afford to miss any more time away from the court.
Fans are hopeful to see a return before the end of this season.
More on Celtics: Kristaps Porziņģis Exits Celtics Game Early, Doesn't Return in Second Half