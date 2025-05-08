Paul Pierce Forced to Pay Massive Bet After Celtics Lose Game 2
The Boston Celtics dropped another game to start the second round series against the New York Knicks. This marked the second straight game that Boston let a 20-point lead be erased, and they now will head out on the road down 0-2 in the series.
Before Game 2 took place, many expected the Celtics to bounce back at home. Former Celtics legend Paul Pierce was so confident in his former team that he made a bet about the game.
Pierce said that if the Celtics lost, he would walk to work in his robe. Well, due to the Celtics losing, Pierce has now paid up on the bet, and he did walk to work this morning.
Pierce couldn't believe it and recorded himself during the walk. It seems that the former star wasn't happy with his decision.
"This is crazy dog I can’t believe this. C’s got me out here like this. I’m sweating. So I’m about 4 miles in right now. So I think I got another 16 miles?”
The Celtics, much like Pierce, are now in an uncomfortable place. While they did have multiple chances to win both Game 1 and Game 2, the reality is that they didn't close out well.
New York was able to storm back in each contest, and they were the ones putting the finishing touches on the games. But this series is far from over, and the Celtics should be much more focused going forward.
Game 3 is a must-win for Boston, but the Knicks crowd is going to be electric after the first two contests. Boston is going to need to come out strong right away to silence the crowd if they want any chance of taking this game.
The Celtics are more than capable of winning this series still, but it will take a full team effort to make it happen. Boston has its work cut out for it, but they are the defending champions for a reason.
