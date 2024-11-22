Rajon Rondo Takes Shot at Celtics, Says Lakers Title is More 'Special'
The 2008 Boston Celtics team is one of the favorite title teams in the iconic franchise's history. Not only did the championship break a long drought but Boston took down the rival Los Angeles Lakers in the process.
One of the main members of that team who doesn't always get the credit that he deserves is former point guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo helped keep the team together through the long season even though he was a first-time starting guard.
The young guard came up huge for the Celtics, helping them secure the title at the end of the year. He helped run the offense around the multiple star players and without him, Boston likely doesn't hoist up the trophy.
Rondo also ended up winning a title with the Lakers in the 2020 season, cementing his legacy in the NBA. Despite him joining the rivals, Rondo is still loved around the city of Boston.
But during a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show, he was asked which title meant more to him. Surprisingly, Rondo sided with the Lakers one, calling it more special.
“You can’t compare the two honestly because in 2020, we were in the bubble so we didn’t get a parade. So I’ve only had one parade and that was the most amazing thing that’s happened to me in basketball,” Rondo said. “That type of love and reaction to see the fans, you’ve seen it this year, but to be a part of it, to get on a duck boat and go on a tour it was amazing. That’s the only opportunity I’ve got to have a parade but at that particular time I won it in 2020 my son was in the bubble with me and that made that moment a little more special winning it in 2020.”
This is a little surprising from Rondo but does make some sense. The title with the Celtics will always be special to the former guard but the one with the Lakers, he got to share with his family.
Even though he helped Los Angeles win a title, Rondo is still a legend in Celtics history. Rondo is regarded as one of the smartest players to ever play in the NBA due to his high basketball IQ.
He ended up winning two NBA titles during his career, cementing his status among point guards in league history.
