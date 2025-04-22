Shaq Sends Clear Message About Celtics vs Magic Series
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics reminded the world that they are, indeed, the defending champions, in their 103-86 defeat of the visiting Orlando Magic for the opening game of their quarterfinal playoff series.
Although Orlando's two best players did step up offensively, no other Magic player could hit the broad side of a barn. Star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 36 and 23 points, respectively. No other starter scored more than six points, while only one other player, reserve Jonathan Isaac, scored more — with a whopping seven points.
Granted, the Magic are starting 33-year-old career backup Cory Joseph at point guard thanks to the season-ending knee injury of All-Defensive Team guard Jalen Suggs, and veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a massive disappointment in the first season of the three-year, $66 million deal he inked last summer.
What made the win so much more sweet is that Boston's three leading scorers — All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and center Kristaps Porzingis — all had off nights offensively.
Despite scoring 17 points on an inefficient 8-of-22 shooting line from the floor, Tatum did chip in 14 rebounds and his typical elite defense. Brown scored 16 points on just 6-of-14 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, but also submitted solid defense along the wing. Porzingis scored just five points on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line.
Some role players stepped up on a deep Celtics squad. All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White led all Boston scorers with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor (7-of-12 from distance) and 3-of-3 shooting from the free throw line, while Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard notched 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line.
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, now a broadcaster for Turner Sports, had some cutting remarks for Orlando's prospects in the series.
An alum of both the Magic and the Celtics, O'Neal had some harsh words about Orlando's upside for this series during a recent episode of his Emmy-winning TNT show "Inside The NBA" (transcription via Hayden Bird of Boston.com).
“Orlando will be lucky to win one game,” O’Neal opined. “Listen, I love the Orlando Magic, love the organization, but they are better full strength. They are not at full strength. Their bench is not really that good. They don’t have a lot of scorers. If Franz [Wagner] and Paulo [Banchero] aren’t doing most of the work, they don’t have a shot.”
“My question is who is going to be a third scorer for them to do something,” O'Neal wondered.
Caldwell-Pope, who in the past has been a high-level catch-and-shoot scorer, can't create, but he needs to knock down more jumpers.
O'Neal, who won three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one title with the Miami Heat during his 19-year career, then unpacked Boston's ability to defend its championship this spring.
“On the Boston side, they understand what’s at stake, they know what it takes,” O’Neal said. “So first half, [as TNT teammate Charles Barkley] said earlier, they were [lollygagging] around. They turned that supreme focus on, blew this team. So I think it’ll either be a sweep or a gentlemen’s sweep.”
Game 2 is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden on Wednesday.
