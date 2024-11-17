Should Celtics Be Threatened by Cavaliers Hot Start to Season?
The Boston Celtics are off to an impressive start to the 2024-25 season, holding a solid record through their first games. As the defending NBA champions, they remain the team to beat in the league. However, one Eastern Conference contender has quickly emerged as a potential threat to Boston’s dominance: the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers have made history with their scorching start, becoming just the sixth team in NBA history to begin a season 14-0. They join elite company, including the 1957-58 Boston Celtics (14-0), the 2002-03 Dallas Mavericks (14-0), the 1948-49 Washington Capitols (15-0), the 1993-94 Houston Rockets (15-0), and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (24-0). Cleveland’s 14-game win streak is also a franchise record, surpassing their previous best streaks of 13 games in the 2008-09, 2009-10, and 2017-18 seasons.
The Cavaliers' success isn’t just about the numbers in the win column—they’ve been dominant on both ends of the court. Offensively, they lead the league in points per game (123.4), rank second in average score margin (12.1), seventh in fast-break points (17.1), and fifth in points in the paint (53.1). Defensively, they hold opponents to 111.2 points per game (11th in the NBA), limit fast-break points (13.9, 9th), and rank third in opponent rebounds per game (49.1).
While no one expects Cleveland to maintain an undefeated record throughout the season, their balanced roster and standout performances suggest they’re built for sustained success. Their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell has been the catalyst, averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting an efficient 47 percent from the field.
Beyond Mitchell, the Cavaliers are getting key contributions from players like Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert, all of whom are averaging double-digit points.
Still, the true test for Cleveland lies ahead. To cement their status as a legitimate title contender, they must prove they can compete with the NBA’s best—namely, the Celtics. Fans won’t have to wait long for this marquee matchup. The Cavaliers travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in NBA Cup Group Play. The game will serve as a critical measuring stick for Cleveland and a chance for Boston to reassert their place atop the league.
With playoff implications and bragging rights on the line, this showdown promises to be a thrilling clash between the defending champions and the league’s hottest team.
As things stand, the Cavaliers are for real, but Tuesday's match will tell us a lot about both teams.
More Celtics: Where Does Celtics' Jayson Tatum Land in Current MVP Rankings?